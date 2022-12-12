READING, Pa. – During the holiday season, many families make Reading's "Christmas on the Mountain" a priority to see, with attendance on any given night rivaling a packed arena's, organizers say. This year marks the free light display's 31st year.

Organizers say the past three decades of free lights would not have been possible without the people who started it, so 69 news toured Hillside Playground with one of the founders.

"This is Hillside, Reading," said Steve Ahrens. "One of the greatest treasures of the city."

That treasure, according to Ahrens, began twinkling more than 30 years ago after he and several others decided they wanted to give back to families in Reading.

"You listened to a lot of sad stories," Ahrens said. "Reading is what it is, but when you have a kid come up and sit in your lap and say, 'I want food for my family for Christmas,' you just feel so helpless."

The founders of Christmas on a Mountain shared a collective goal of wanting those children to be happy, Ahrens said. To help make that happen, Ahrens says Albert Boscov donated lights and inflatables.

"This was a family thing," Ahrens explained. "We started this bringing hot chocolate, making cookies at home to give away."

"We built the pavilion," he continued. "We helped build the sheds. Dale [Sweigart] helped build the ball fields. We maintained the playground. We cut the grass. We did everything."

What was once just 1,000 lights has turned into a massive display with more than 5 million lights that thousands of people enjoy every year.

"If our founder Dale Sweigart was here today, he'd probably be flabbergasted," Ahrens said. "This is his dream. He's the one who made it what it is."

"He always said he wanted to be sprinkled around here, but we never did that," Ahrens said of Sweigart. "Actually, he wanted a poison ivy bush, so if the kids acted up, he could put them in there."

Ahrens says Sweigart's dream came to a crashing halt in 2015 when too much time had passed, and Christmas on the Mountain nearly ended.

"We just got too old," Ahrens said. "I'm the youngest, and we're about to turn 70."

That's when Tim Profit, president of Savage Auto Group, and hundreds of junior ROTC cadets stepped in.

"I read an article in the paper it was going away. I have a fixer complex," Profit said with a laugh. "It was going away, but not, like, on their terms, but forced to go away."

Now, Savage Auto Group and Axcess Industries pay for the new inflatables and lights, and the City of Reading pays the electricity bill. Every night the mountain is open, the cadets are there, pouring warm cups of cocoa and ensuring children can enjoy magical moments.

"Some of these kids are involved in activities that get them up at 5 a.m., and then on a Friday night, they're here to 10 p.m.," Profit said. "Those little kids are warriors."

"I think he's great for doing it," Ahrens said of Profit. "I don't think anyone else could've done it. It brings tears to my eyes. It really does."

"That group doesn't get the credit it deserves," Profit said of the founders. "They gave us the base. They gave us the name. They did it all. We just took new technology and made it bigger."

Christmas on the Mountain is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.