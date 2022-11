READING, Pa. -- A holiday staple in Reading returns for its 31st year.

Christmas on the Mountain is set up once again at the Hillside Playground on North 14th Street.

The display contains five million lights, along with plenty of inflatables and decorations.

New this year is a light show set to classic holiday music as well as a 4K immersive light show.

Christmas on the Mountain is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.