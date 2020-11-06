READING, Pa. - A Christmas season tradition in Berks County will stay dark this year.
Organizers of the annual Christmas on the Mountain attraction at the Hillside Playground in Reading said they will sit out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This has been beyond a difficult decision to make. It is truly the highlight of my year when we organize the display each Christmas season," said Tim Profit, the president of Savage Auto Group, who came to the display's rescue in 2015. "This would have marked my fifth year since we stepped in an renovated the display, and we had planned for a record-setting season."
2020 would have been the attraction's 29th season. Organizers said they have turned their attention to making the 2021 season bigger, better, and brighter than before.
Those who still want to see thousands of Christmas lights in one place can head to Koziar's Christmas Village in Jefferson Township. The attraction is planning to open for the 2020 season on Saturday.