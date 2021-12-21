READING, Pa. — Christmas on the Mountain in Reading is getting ready to wrap up for the season.
"We started Nov. 3 and we got 3.4 million lights up in 26 days," said Keith "Sarge" Eshelman, the display's visual coordinator/designer.
It is a lot of work to transform a city playground into a Christmas wonderland, but every year, except 2020, when COVID-19 shut things down, the members of Reading High School's Junior ROTC program and other volunteers take on the challenge.
"The kids, when they start doing this, I said it's tedious, but it needs to be done," Sarge said. "I said, but when we have Santa arrive here the first night, you'll forget about all the hard work you did, and you'll be overwhelmed with it. You'll get goosebumps, and they did."
They weren't the only ones. Close to 40,000 people have visited Christmas on the Mountain since it opened on Dec. 3. That's about 2,000 people ahead of where the display was at the same time in 2019.
"You don't realize how much you miss something until you don't have it, and last year, when we couldn't do it, it was a big void in everybody's life," Sarge said.
As this year's event winds down, Sarge said organizers are already looking ahead to next season.
"If you think this season is big, wait until next year," he said. "We just received 2 million more lights, so we're looking at going to 5 million lights next year."
Christmas on the Mountain is open through this Thursday, Dec. 23, from 5 until 9 p.m.