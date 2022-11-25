RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County.

"The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."

Beck says this time of year is what his family lives for.

"Here it's the whole farm, it's not your corner tree lot," says Beck. "I think our biggest thing is the decorations and the scenery because we're out in the country and you get to walk across the wooden covered bridge."

It draws people from the local area. "We've been coming here for 10 years probably so it's just a tradition to come here," says Amanda Wright, whose family lives in Hamburg.

Others travel quite a ways, like Kate Birnbaum, who says for 15 years her family has been driving from New Jersey to come to Beck Tree Farms.

"Every year we come and they say welcome back to our tree farm, like it's personal and the experience is really beautiful," says Birnbaum. "[We] Always find the most gorgeous trees."

Opening day started a little slow because of the weather but rebounded quite well and they're expecting Saturday to be very busy.

"We have farm animals for everyone to check out," says Beck. "Santa visits us on the weekends, he's sitting in by the ridiculously big fireplace so it's a good spot to warm up and everybody's after the free hot chocolate. We do custom ornaments, there's wreaths, there's greens."

"We love [it]. The fields are so well taken care of and the trees are taken care of, so we always usually find a really nice tree," says Wright.

"The experience of cutting down a tree itself is just so magical for Christmas," says Birnbaum.

Beck says they've been in business for 45 years and last year was the first year the farm wasn't able to continue selling Christmas trees until the end of the season due to a shortage.

"It's a little tight, everybody's coming early, it's tight," says Beck.