READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week.

The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets.

The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by the Reading Recreation Commission, musical performances by the Salvation Army, and special messages from local leaders.

The Fifth and Cherry parking lot and the Fourth and Cherry parking lot will be available at no cost from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"It is important that we find ways to create moments of joy and human warmth, especially as the holiday season fast approaches," said Mayor Eddie Morán.

"This year's tree lighting will be filled with performances that will make you feel the holiday spirit. I invite everyone to join us in an intimate and joyous celebration of the start of the holiday season."