ROBESON TWP., Pa. — After Thanksgiving, many families in Berks County will turn their attention to the quest for the perfect Christmas tree.

"The majority of the species that we have growing on our pick-and-cut lot are Douglas fir," said Preston Eshelman, the operations manager at Plow Farms in Robeson Township.

Eshelman said Plow Farms is in the process of setting up its Christmas tree farm for retail operations, which will start on Black Friday.

"In the Christmas tree business, we'll probably do 75% of the business in those first two weekends and that week," Eshelman said.

Christmas trees, however, are in short supply, he said, a problem that began several years ago, and there isn't a quick fix.

"We've had a changing demographic," Eshelman said. "A lot of growers were older, a lot of growers decided to get out of the industry. A lot of growers decided, you know, what there's a lot more profitable ways to use our farmland than to spend 8 or 10 years growing a Christmas tree."

Plow Farms has ramped up planting and growing efforts to produce as much as it can, but relief is still years away.

With increased costs for everything else from fuel to supplies and labor, consumers should expect to pay a little more, and the supply won't last.

Last year, Plow Farms and other tree farms in Berks had to close before their scheduled end date because they sold out.

"We know a lot of growers, and we're all in the same boat," said Eshelman. "Nobody's sitting on a pile of trees anywhere."