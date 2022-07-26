READING., Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed preliminary plans for Holy Trinity Church of God to locate a place of worship campus on 6.4 acres at 1541 Montgomery St.
The property is historically significant, as it is the site of the last farm within the city, which operated until the 1940s.
Holy Trinity Church of God, which is currently located at 130 West Buttonwood St., plans to construct a sanctuary building that can accommodate up to 275 people, an administration center and an 89-space parking lot.
Plans also call for the preservation of an 1867 farmhouse to be used as a rectory or as a rental property and an existing blacksmith shop.
The applicant has already obtained a special exception from the zoning hearing board to permit a place of worship in an R-3 residential zoning district.
Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said the site is located partially within the steep slope overlay district and that he wants to ensure provisions for moderately and very steep slopes are addressed as part of the plan.
In addition, Skrincosky said the site is in close proximity to Reading Regional Airport and that the applicant will have to show they are in compliance with the guidelines of the airport overlay district.
Tim Krall, representing public works, said the Montgomery Street address could be confusing because it is a previously vacated road.
To make the address accurate for emergency management, Krall said it would be appropriate if the applicant would request an address change to Lackawanna Street.
