BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Volunteers from churches in the Birdsboro area are spending this week doing service projects for their neighbors in need.
Nathan Nuss, 10, has been volunteering for Mission Trip Birdsboro and Beyond for the past few years. "I started off in the kitchen and this is my first year being in yard work," says Nuss.
Outdoor projects are among the most requested from the applicants who seek help from the group.
"We wanted to actually do a mission that focused on helping people in the community," says Stuart Wells, one of the founding members of Mission Birdsboro and Beyond. He says the idea was to do a mission close to home.
Since Mission Trip Birdsboro & Beyond started less than ten years ago, it's grown significantly. This year it's ten times bigger than that first year.
"It grows every year," says Wells. "We started off it 2014 doing four houses and this year we're doing more than 40 houses."
They're also doing a plethora of projects.
Wells says it makes a big difference in not only the lives of the people they're helping but also the volunteers.
"Everybody who participates is very built up by it and very uplifted and spiritually strengthened," says Wells.
"It feels nice helping people because you know when you help somebody, they're very thankful for it," says Nuss.
Organizers say doing service in groups of volunteers makes the work easier, and encourages others to want to help.
"We only do this for four days of the year," says Nuss, "but we do our hardest to make sure everybody likes what they have."