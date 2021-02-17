Ash Wednesday in Berks
Jace Codi | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Christians in Berks County and around the world are observing Ash Wednesday a little differently this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To minimize contact, the priest at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on South Fifth Street in Reading sprinkled ashes onto parishioners' heads. Normally, he would mark the sign of the cross on their foreheads.

Also, the prayer was said only once, before distribution of the ashes, rather than over each recipient.

Churches are holding services at 50% capacity and requiring attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

