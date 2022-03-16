SHILLINGTON, Pa. – The church bells chime, echoing throughout a community in mourning.
Local congregations, like the Immanuel United Church of Christ on South Waverly Street, are opening their doors in the wake of Monday's deadly shooting in Reading's Brookline Park. A Governor Mifflin student was killed
during the incident.
Huesgen is set to hold another prayer service Thursday night at 7 p.m.
"Our primary message is nobody walks alone," Huesgen said.
She said everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of religious affiliation.
"It really is about the entire community coming together to support one another," Huesgen said.
The church is lending a shoulder to all of those grieving.
"If we can be that presence, we'll be here, or if we can link you up with someone else who can be that presence for you," Huesgen said.
A few minutes away, Mosaic Church
Pastor Sarah Walter also opened up to the community Wednesday night.
"Our hearts were grieved and we started thinking as a church what can we do," Walter said.
She said her church on South Wyomissing Avenue is creating a safe place for those still looking to find support and encouragement.
"We wanted to love people and the best way we know how is by creating this space for people to not be alone," Walter said.
Governor Mifflin School District officials also announced the support opportunities in a statement posted on the district's website.
"We would also like to issue a reminder that grief counseling is available in each of our schools for any students in need," the statement said. "We sincerely thank Mosaic Church and Immanuel United Church of Christ for offering these opportunities to our district, and our Governor Mifflin community as a whole for coming together to support one another during this time."