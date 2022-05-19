Guy Ciarrocchi

READING, Pa. — The Associated Press is reporting Guy Ciarrocchi as the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District.

Ciarrocchi won the district with 33% of the vote.

Trailing behind him were Stephen Fanelli (30%), Ronald Vogel (22%), and Regina Mauro (15%).

The incumbent, Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, was unopposed in her party's primary election.

The 6th District includes almost all of Chester County, Reading, and the city's southeastern suburbs in Berks County. Redistricting left the boundaries largely unchanged, despite Pennsylvania losing a House seat because of 2020 Census numbers.

