ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An organization aimed at helping school children has received a generous donation from a foundation that has, so far, donated billions.
Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania said it received $3.3 million from the Mackenzie Scott Foundation, a foundation started by the author and former wife of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos.
CISEasternPA currently serves 37,000 students in 40 schools across 10 districts, including in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
Communities In Schools national office (CIS) was notified of a $133.5 million unrestricted grant from the Scott Foundation. Approximately $113.5 million of the donation will go directly to 40 funder selected CIS local affiliates to support and expand their operations in schools and communities.
“This generous investment is the largest in CISEasternPA history, which started serving area youth nearly 40 years ago,” stated Maria Esposito, Vice President of Advancement for CISEasternPA. “The gift is a testament to our organization’s success at creating donor value through significant measured outcomes. The funds will allow us to broaden and deepen our commitment to children, ensuring long term sustainability and excellence for our programs."
“CISEasternPA services schools in the third and fourth largest Title I districts in the state behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh - Reading and Allentown," said President and CEO of CISEastern PA Tim Mulligan. "In the coming months, we will work closely with our board to determine strategies with a focus on expanding and accelerating efforts to build more transformative relationships with students. This influx will help make some hard funding decisions a little easier, but our goal to reach the most deserving students in the region requires continuous support.”
