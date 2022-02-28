READING, Pa.- Gun violence, especially the way it impacts kids, is not a foreign problem to the city of Reading, nor is it just a Reading issue, and the solution to solving it isn't one-fold.
"Certainly gun violence is a complicated issue," says interim Managing Director for the City of Reading, Frank Denbowski. "We really have to address the emotional, the physical wellbeing and any mental health issues that may be attached to it. Those are going to be the key factors for us to really solve this problem."
Reading-based non-profit The Village focuses on identifying issues at the root of young people choosing violence. Founder Radarra Mclendon, says it can be a number of factors like culture or poverty.
"One thing that we're working on is creating a peer support group that focuses on non-violent communication and educating them on those tools and how to use them in the community," says Mclendon.
The organization says in addition to the support group and resource hub, a violence interruption program is in the works.
"We're going to be looking to hire reformed gang members to do a lot of street outreach in the community addressing our cultural norms and mediating violence," says Mclendon.
"It is a big issue, the gun violence issue," says Denbowski. "There's a lot of young people engaged in it and we hope we're able to have some intervention, not only to prevent it from the future, but to make these good choices early on."