READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board on Wednesday heard a pitch from city officials for the district to be supportive of a proposed land bank.
Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said a land bank –which is permitted by a 2012 state act — would be another tool for the city to combat blighted properties and return them to a productive use.
It would give the city the ability to acquire and redevelop blighted properties, Abodalo said.
Specifically, a land bank would allow the city to purchase properties ahead of a judicial sale with no competition and allow back taxes and municipal claims to be discharged.
A land bank is permitted to hold property tax free while it is being rehabilitated, and then share up to 50% of the taxes for five years after redevelopment.
The land bank would take 50% of the taxes from the county, the city and the school district to fund its redevelopment activities.
Abodalo said there is not really any property tax loss to the taxing body because most of the blighted properties are not generating tax revenue.
He also said the school district, along with the county, would have to sign an intergovernmental cooperative agreement.
"We are trying to establish and gain your support in developing a land bank," Abodalo said. "This is a tool that can be used to fight blight and can give us a lot of advantages. This also prevents out-of-county developers from obtaining these properties."
Abodalo asked the board to adopt a resolution to begin the process by joining the city and county in forming a steering committee to develop land bank by-laws.
School board Solicitor John Miravich said because the issue involves real estate, the board could discuss the matter in a closed-door executive session before it decides if a resolution will be placed on next week's voting agenda.
Health and safety plan
In other business, the board heard a recommendation from the administration to amend its health and safety plan, which will extend COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking in school buildings, until Jan. 31, 2022.
Jesse C. Leisawitz, the district's chief legal officer, explained that the board approved a health and safety plan at the end of June in order to meet the requirements of the federal government and qualify to receive American Rescue Plan funds.
The board then revised the plan at the end of August and said it would revisit it again at the end of the first quarter of the school year.
New board member
At the start of the Committee of the Whole meeting, the board held a brief voting meeting during which it voted to appoint Patricia Law to fill the unexpired vacant board seat created by the resignation of Becky Ellis.
Law worked for the Muhlenberg School District as the confidential secretary to the superintendent, retiring June 30, 2021.