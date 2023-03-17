READING, Pa. - It’s not the way everyone wanted Reading's 275th birthday celebration to end.

"You always like to cap off a celebration with fireworks. This time it didn't work out the way it was planned,” said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz with city council.

But Reading firefighters with experience fighting brush fires on the mountain were already in place to put it out quickly.

"This is one of a very, very minute number of times where we have actually had ground cover fires that evolved into something that we dealt with,” said Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.

City leaders say in the spite of the setback, the celebrations so far have been a success.

“The celebration is for the whole year, so there may be other opportunities down the road,” said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Fire crews say they are involved in monitoring dozens of fireworks shows a year, many at the Reading Fightin Phils games, and most go off without a problem.

"We certainly vet the fireworks contractor that is doing the shooting we have an excellent relationship with International,” said Searfoss.

The city says it's looking into alternative forms of sky celebrations like coordinated drone shows.

"I've been looking at the research and looking at the cost, so we need to have continued dialogue. This isn't the end of the celebration, this is only the beginning of a celebratory year,” said Goodman-Hinnershitz.