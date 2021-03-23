READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council on Monday activated a commission that has been four years in the making.
The council members said the Reading Youth Commission was actually created by former Councilman Brian Twyman in 2017, but now, the members have been appointed and they're ready to get to work, offering fresh perspective and insight to city leaders.
"Their voice is very strong," said Lucine Sihelnik, the council's vice president.
Sihelnik said each council member nominated two members from his or her district to the youth commission, and Mayor Eddie Moran appointed three members, all between the ages of 18 and 22.
Mark Detterline and John Zabala will serve as volunteer coordinators to guide the youth commission members.
"The intent is also to really give them a 101 on civic engagement," Sihelnik explained, "to understand our form of government, how it's structured, to be able to meet all the different members of council, the mayor's team, the chief of police."
Essentially, they're junior city council members operating as their own commission. The idea is to gain perspective from a younger generation about concerns or needs that they want to focus on.
"Right now," Sihelnik said, "a current issue of concern is the youth violence that we're seeing, and that was indicated through many of them."
Many of the applicants said they felt there is a big disconnect between city lawmakers and the youth point of view as part of their constituency base.
Sihelnik said the commission empowers them and allows for their voices to be heard.
"We wanted to start to engage successive leadership and opportunities," she said.
The youth commission is able to attend public city council meetings, but members will also hold their own meetings and be able to present to the council as other boards, commissions and authorities do.