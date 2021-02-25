READING, Pa. – On Tuesday night, police were on scene of a shooting in the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a 17-year-old victim in the street — yet another young person lost to gun violence in Reading.
"I'm just hoping that this is the last that we have for a long time," said John Adams, Berks County district attorney.
"A lot of the shootings over the past year have involved juvenile victims, juvenile offenders, or suspects in their early 20s," said Chief Richard Tornielli, Reading Police Department.
This latest incident marks the third criminal homicide investigation in the city so far this year, and each one involved a victim or suspect under the age of 26.
The first victim was a 25-year-old man shot in the 200 block of Pearl Street.
The other was a 16-year-old girl shot and killed in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy is charged with homicide in that case.
"We'll be working and having officers on the street working diligently to hopefully keep our neighborhoods here in the city safe," Adams said.
City leaders hope a multipronged approach helps curb the violence. They previously announced plans to partner with local organizations and establish both a gun buyback and community police program.
"It's something we need to eradicate from our neighborhoods," said Tornielli. "We need to eradicate the violence from our neighborhoods so other individuals aren't subjected to it, they don't have to witness it, and we don't have folks that are becoming victims to the violence."