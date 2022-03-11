READING, Pa. -- The City of Reading is looking to fill a vacancy on its City Council after the resignation of one of its new members earlier this week.
The vacancy comes as Councilwoman Brianna Tyson formally resigned Wednesday from council effective immediately.
"I appreciate the opportunities I have been given. As well as your professional guidance and support. I wish you and the company the best of success in the future," Tyson said in a letter to Reading's City Solicitor Michael Gombar Esq.
A reason for Tyson's departure was not given.
The City is now looking for eligible District one residents to fill the open seat.
Applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's Office, 815 Washington Street in City Hall, during regular business hours. They can also be obtained on the City of Reading website.
Applications are due on March 21, by 4 p.m. in the Clerk's office.
Applicants must meet qualifications outlined in the City of Reading Home Rule Charter Section 202 and have been registered to vote in District one since May 18, 2020.
Applications can be mailed or emailed to council@readingpa.gov.