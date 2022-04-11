READING, Pa. | The City of Reading has announced some restrictions for pedestrians in the Collegetowne campus, while crews do repairs on a building in the area.
Reading's Mayor Eddie Moran said in a release crews will be working on a property in the 400 block of Penn Street. Temporary fencing has been installed out of an "abundance of caution while the City works with its engineers and code officials to schedule repairs to the building", the release said.
There will be limited access to the sidewalk, corridor, and common areas near Alvernia's CollegeTowne campus, according to the release.
The release said the measures will restrict the access of the CollegeTowne campus via Court Street and will redirect all traffic through Fourth and Penn Streets while work is being done.
The City is asking the public to avoid the construction site and notify the City's Citizens Service Center of any irregularity: 877-727-3234.