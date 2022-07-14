READING, Pa. - Reading is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009.
State, county and city officials say it's a new era for Reading, one that took a lot of hard work and difficult decisions to get to. It all began more than a decade ago with Reading facing a 15 million dollar budget gap.
"It was a pretty traumatic time and it was probably the toughest decision I had to make when I was mayor," said former Reading Mayor Tom McMahon.
You may remember former Mayor McMahon as the messenger. In 2009 he was know for saying, "I'm here to tell you guys right now, don't shoot the messenger."
"I went into council chambers and the police department was there in full force on full uniform and well armed and I was just teasing about that," continued McMahon.
Reading had arrived at a place of severe financial pain, requiring the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help in an effort to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. Did he ever think this day would come?
"Yes I did and I was optimistic that we were going to get through it and not hang out to it for many many years like some other cities had to do."
One of the first proposed paths to financial stability was cutting dozens of jobs, including police, firefighters and support staff. Those early days were met with upheaval.
"There was a lot of opposition to me doing this they said why are you doing this?"
One of the things out of Act 47 some would like to keep is the commuter tax.
"Well if we could keep it, it would be wonderful but it's not allowed by law unless we get some legislation changed at the state," said McMahon.
After all these years the former Mayor and messenger now has the benefit of hindsight. Did he think it would take this long?
"I didn't really have a time schedule, I knew it was going to take a few years I didn't know if it would take ten."
Now, the city of Reading, with Act 47 in the rear view, is hoping for a financially sound future.