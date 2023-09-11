READING, Pa. - Through repetition, memory is reinforced.

"We come together to honor, remember, and pay our respects to those we lost and were impacted," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

And through ritual, we reflect on all that followed after a fateful day in September, 22 years ago.

"Plus the deep sacrifices that have gone on since then, as Matthew said, the firefighters and first responders who developed cancers from there. The veterans that went overseas," said Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt.

In Reading and across the country, there are those who are still answering the call.

"My sister and I come every year, we feel called to be here. We feel called to remember all those lives lost," said participant Peggy Floriani.

Some used poetry to speak to the day's significance.

"Let me be the great nail holding a skyscraper through blue nights into white stars," said Councilperson Donna Reed.

And others recalled how close they were.

"I was only blocks away when that occurred," Moran said.

It's a date that mirrors itself. And now an anniversary that does the same, with the concept of reflection seeming even more significant on this particular anniversary.

"It is important to reflect on the continuing spirit of cooperation that rose from that rubble of September 11," Moran said.

The latest 9/11 memorial in Reading, with that field to our west, NYC to the northeast, and DC to the south, we consider how far we've come.

"Since the attacks two decades ago we as a nation have encountered many challenges that have tried our fortitude. Natural disasters and a worldwide pandemic to say the least," Moran said.

And know that when the past is properly respected, it can make us stronger striving forward.

"I will never forget. A lot of people have and that's a shame," said retired firefighter Keith "Sarge" Eschleman.

"Let us recommit ourselves to the values of unity and compassion that define us as a community," Moran said.