READING, Pa. - Some teenagers could be working for the City of Reading this summer if a new program is approved.
The Moran administration is proposing a six-week long pilot program they say would give Reading teens hands-on experience working for the city.
"It's going to be more of a comprehensive youth program," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
The City would hire 36 teens, ages 15-18 to work from July 5th to August 12th, Monday through Thursday, 20 hours a week.
It would be funded using American Rescue Plan dollars.
The workers would help in places like the mayor's office, the sustainability department, and the library.
Mayor Moran said he is hoping to add more possible places.
"We would love to have the rec commission, but again it's a pilot for this year with the hope that it expands for next year where more departments will be involved," said Mayor Moran.
The teens will get to learn how to manage funds and seek other employment opportunities. Reading Training and Recruiting Coordinator, Kenneth Miller said it could potentially lead to jobs with the city down the line.
"Here's an opportunity for these kids to get experiences that they never got before and maybe wouldn't unless someone took them there, dropped them off and said let's walk through here, this is how it works," said Miller.
It is an opportunity Mayor Moran said would be something positive.
"I did a callout for youth involvement in the community and it was very important that we curve any spike in violence, so this will just help curve this spike," said Mayor Moran.
The administration plans to introduce an ordinance for the program at the next council meeting. One council member expressed concerns about the timing of the request. Council needs to approve American Rescue Plan spending.
Interested candidates are asked to contact the Citizens Service Center at 877-727-3234 or to email Kenneth Miller at Kenneth.Miller@readingpa.gov. Applications can be found on the city's website.