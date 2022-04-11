City of Reading installs fencing around unstable building
READING, Pa. | Temporary fencing surrounds a building in the 400 block of Penn Street in Reading that officials said is unstable. Mayor Eddie Moran said the City is evaluating it on a day-to-day basis.
"Out of an abundance of caution, myself with my team we decided to contact an outside structure engineering firm to evaluate the damage," said Mayor Moran.
The City said it made sure appropriate measures were in place. Mayor Moran said crews discovered potential damage to the building while preparing to accept bids on the property, which is located next to Alvernia University's CollegeTowne.
"The fencing went up Friday the moment that we showed some concerns to make sure that we kept specifically the students, faculty and staff here at Alvernia," said Mayor Moran.
The City said the building has been vacant for a number of years. Temporary safety measures will redirect CollegeTowne traffic through 4th and Penn streets.
The City said there will be some repairs to the building, and part of it could come down. People are being asked to avoid the area and anyone who may notice an irregularity is asked to contact the City's Citizens Service Center.
Mayor Moran said there is no immediate danger to the public. There is still no timetable for how long this fencing could be up.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
