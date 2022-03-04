READING, Pa. -- The City of Reading will be making some changes to city parking meters.
Officials with the City of Reading said in a release Friday said it will be installing more meters beyond the commercial core zoning district. This comes as Reading's Parking Authority received numerous complaints about the parking situation in the commercial core and on North Ninth Street.
Officials said additional meters were installed to create turnover for business, Saturday meter enforcement, double-parking enforcement and a parking study in that area.
The effort is being done by the Reading Parking Authority and City Council.
This request from the Mayor comes on the heels of the Authority’s decision to discontinue enforcement of meters for events. “Although well intended, the On Street Meter Parking initiative proved to be not financially beneficial to continue given the strains on the Citizens, Visitors, and the Authority,” stated Matz.
The Authority is still evaluating Saturday meter enforcement; however, Matz added that there have been fewer complaints from business owners regarding the availability of parking for their Saturday customers.