READKING, Pa. | Talks have been ongoing between team management and local and state leaders about how to pull together around $16M to get to work on the upgrades here at the stadium.
And Tuesday night, 69 News has learned the county's going to chip in $3M.
Sections of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils will need to look different by opening day 2023 in order for the team to stay as the city and the team is looking to contribute $3 million, and hoping the county and city can chip in $3 million each.
"It will be contingent upon the county owning up to their three million which is well due with this even though it's a city owned facility, folks in the county have been enjoying it for years," said Donna Reed, member of the Reading City Council.
City Council member Donna Reed, who has the stadium in her district, believes it will be most challenging getting the state funding, especially with everyone trying to get cash for a number of things coming out of the pandemic.
"What I understand from folks close to the state, they want to be sure that we are all acting in unity here," said Reed. "That we are committed to this, we want to move forward with this."
There are still some who question the best use for that kind of money, but those city, county and state levels are stressing what the stadium means to the community as a whole.
"Why this why now we are being approached also by the reading royals for a million plus for their ice making machinery that now is not working. We are gonna be considering that too," Reed noted.
The city is set to bring up a resolution at next Monday's meeting regarding the $3M contribution.