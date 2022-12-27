READING, Pa. – With 2022 coming to a close, Reading is preparing for a milestone next year.
"'Bicenterquasquigenary' — that is the word for 275th anniversary, a milestone for the City of Reading," said Laura Reppert, a special event coordinator for the 275th anniversary.
It is a milestone set to come with many celebrations.
"There's some events that will be City-led and organized, but more so than that, we're going to be partnering with organizations across the city," Reppert said.
The city's birthday is March 16. Reppert said there will be delegations coming from England and Germany, where she said the city has strong relationships.
"They'll be here for the whole week," she said. "We'll have a fundraising gala held at the Reading Public Museum."
Among the events is the creation of a mural on Penn Street that the community will be able to participate in. The Fightin Phils and the Royals will have special nights. A commemorative book taking a look at the past and present is set to come out, too.
"I grew up in Reading, so I felt like I had a good grasp of the history," Reppert said, "but it's amazing going back and looking at things, and seeing how our city has grown."
Reppert said it is growth in terms of both the population and geography. She more than 45 countries are represented in the city.
"It's great to see that Reading has really maintained that diversity," Reppert said.
The tagline for 2023 is "Our home. Our heart."
"So, we hope in that this coming year in 2023, if you're from here or not from here, that you really think of the city in a different light," Reppert said. "You know it is our home, and our hearts are here."