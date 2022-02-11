READING, Pa. -- The City of Reading has suspended its human resource director.
The City said it placed its HR director on leave in late January while the City investigated matters unrelated to a recent EEOC complaint she had filed.
Reading's Mayor Eddie Moran postponed the decision, according to the statement, because the individual requested leave for personal reasons, which was granted by the Mayor as an act of compassion. However, the intent remained to place her on leave when she returned.
The director was placed on leave the day she returned, and an investigation is ongoing.
The City said the decision was made well before the complaint was lodged.
The director filed an EEOC complaint in which she claims that a former special assistant to the mayor repeatedly made inappropriate comments and sent explicit text messages.
She said she's been subject to retaliation since reporting the incident, including losing duties and being subject to hostility.
Regarding the details alleged in the EEOC complaint, the City said it initiated a thorough investigation and took appropriate action in Dec. 2021 and says it does not condone and will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or retaliation.”