READING, Pa. – In an effort to make downtown Reading more business-friendly, Reading City Council voted Monday to amend its parking ordinance to add parking meters to 10 city blocks within seven streets.
Last week, council heard from Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, who explained that adding parking meters will help take care of the downtown businesses.
Matz said parking meters are designed to create turnover for businesses by preventing residents from parking for several days and blocking business activity.
Matz said a prime example of that currently takes place in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Ninth Street.
The ordinance will now authorize the placement and enforcement of meters in the 600 and 1000 blocks of Penn Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of North Ninth Street, the 700 and 800 blocks of Washington Street, the 700 blocks of Cherry and Franklin streets, and the first blocks of North Second and North Eighth streets.
Council made an amendment that will retain the 15-minute visitor parking spaces on the north side of the 800 block of Washington Street and on the east side of the first block of North Eighth Street. City hall business and Reading School District business are conducted in these locations, respectively.
Council also approved amending the ordinance for daily parking permit rates, which are issued by the RPA.
The revised fees: $16 for non-metered and metered spaces, $10 for funeral purposes, $10 for an owner to park in front of his or her non-residence property, $1 for a resident to park in front of his or her personal residence, $1 for a church, and $1 for city agencies and authorities.
In addition, council amended parking fines and penalties by increasing fines for most parking violations by $10.
It also reduced the booting fee to $100 from the current $200.
In the past month, council has also added parking meters to loading zones and approved the enforcement of meters on Saturdays.
Matz said the changes are part of the authority’s five-year strategic plan.
Also Tuesday, council introduced new ordinances which will update the manner in the way parking violations are issued.
Matz said the new ordinances simply update the process to include technological advances so that violations can be mailed to automobile owners rather than having tickets placed on windshields.
Other business
In other actions, council voted to increase the salary of the community development director by $20,000 to account for additional duties as executive director of the redevelopment authority.
In November 2020, the Reading Redevelopment Authority signed an agreement with the city to have Jamal F. Abodalo serve as its director, providing the authority contribute the additional $20,000.
Retroactive to Jan. 1, Abodalo’s salary will now be $112,500.
In another matter, council awarded a $272,725 contract to Stantect Inc. for consulting work related to the direction, type, location and scale of new city development associated with downtown improvements over the next five to ten years.
Abodalo said the city received 29 proposals for the work, but the benefit of Stantect is that it has an office in Philadelphia and a department to handle grant applications for new development.