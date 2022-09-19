READING, Pa. – Reading City Council and the city administration have announced a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, for the purpose of introducing the 2023 budget.
City Council will then hold department-specific budget review workshops on Wednesdays in October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exception will be Oct. 5, when there will not be a budget review meeting.
On the budget calendar, a general fund public hearing will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
Council will schedule budget workshops throughout November as needed.
Dec. 12 is the last available date for council to adopt the 2023 spending plan, capital plan and related ordinances.
The city's budget in 2022 was $95.4 million, with a real estate tax rate of 18.12 mills.