READING, Pa. -- Reading's Mayor will be holding a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony in solidarity with the Ukrainian community.
Mayor Eddie Morán said Monday there will be a flag raising ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. in front of Reading City Hall, 815 Washington Street.
Morán said the ceremony is not only to show support for the Ukrainian community near and far, but also to advocate for a cease-fire in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops.
The event is open to the public and will feature special guests such as elected officials, community leaders and representatives of the local Ukrainian community.