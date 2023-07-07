READING, Pa - It’s a project that officials say started with a series of discussions back in 2005.

The planned project turns six lanes to four at the intersection at Schuylkill Avenue and West Windsor Streets, and has a brand-new extension road that connects West Windsor and West Spring Street.

“The beautiful new pavement of West Windsor Street is making this a real conduit not only for the city, but connecting us to Bern and to points west,” said Reading City Council President Donna Reed.

Mayor Eddie Moran said 80 percent of the multi-million-dollar project came from federal funding.

“When I say Reading City is open for business today, we're gonna open it a little further for possibilities that exist here in the City of Reading,” said Mayor Moran.

The project took years and involved making adjustments to electric, gas and water lines.

“We’ve worked really hard, and we pushed real hard to get this to happen, and at long last here we are summer of 2023,” said Reed.

There’s also another element to this as Donna Reed said 50 acres of the Dana Property was sold to European-based frozen food mass distributor NewCold.

“Looking forward to a new corporate partner to enhance the city and enhance job opportunities,” said Reed.