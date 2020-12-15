READING, Pa. – Reading officials are taking steps to get ready for the first projected winter storm of the season.
They say 30 public works employees will begin 24/7 operations once the storm arrives.
City leaders want everyone else to be ready as well.
The Reading Parking Authority is asking residents to move their cars to a city garage for free so crews can plow and treat the roads.
"The snow’s coming,” said Genna Koser, of Wyomissing.
On Monday night, shoppers at the Weis Supermarket in Spring Township braved the cold temperatures to beat the crowd and pick up the essentials ahead of Wednesday's projected snowstorm.
"You know we're going to get it because we haven't had it for a while,” Mignon Seiscio, of Reading, said.
She and her husband loaded up their car with groceries before heading back home to Reading.
"We've got snow blowers. We've got shovels,” Seiscio said.
Those who weren't as prepared made a stop at Kuzan’s Hardware Rental and Equipment Center in Perry Township.
"Right away this morning, before 8 o'clock, we sold a couple snow blowers, probably 25 shovels," said employee Jason Flower. "Probably altogether today we've sold about 50 or more shovels. We have more coming in and plenty still in stock.”
Flower says it’s been quite a while since the store's been this busy ahead of a single snow event.
"The last couple winters have been pretty good, pretty light, so we haven't had much. But I remember my first year here it was crazy because we got, like, a 30-inch snowfall that year,” he added.
Not everyone's excited for the blast of snow, though.
"I hate it, but I think we're going to get hammered big time,” Bill Eisenhard, of Hamburg, said.
Still, it's easier to be prepared than it is to wish it away.
"Make sure we have enough food, enough toilet paper, you know...the bread, milk eggs. Normal. Just enough to keep us for three to four days,” Eisenhard said.
Those who park their cars at any of the city garages in Reading are asked to still pull a ticket to enter.
The gates will be up from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Dec. 21.