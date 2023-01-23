EXETER TWP., Pa. – Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors, at times, seemed more like a cage fight than a municipal meeting.
The battles began during a presentation about Reading Country Club's fourth-quarter 2022 results, given by Craig Poole, president of Reading Hospitality Management. RHM is the company that recently began managing events at the club.
Poole's presentation began like any other.
"What I do want to say to everybody is that this is a new business," he started. "We're opening after the club has been closed for five years. It has been mismanaged for more than five years."
Poole went on to say that the property had to be presentable to sell events, and that RHM had to invest thousands of dollars to bring the building back into good condition.
"We have the ability to turn this around," Poole commented. He explained that RHM ran out of space at their DoubleTree Hotel property and GoggleWorks, and saw the Reading Country Club as an opportunity to not only expand business but to help Exeter Township.
"This country club had no heartbeat — none," Poole continued. "It hadn't been breathing for over five years."
He said that RHM has made a commitment with manpower, salespeople and chefs, and he has already spent about $200,000 in labor.
Then the fireworks began.
Poole pointed to Supervisor David Hughes, and said, "At the last meeting we were told by this guy here, 'You better be careful,'" at which point Hughes said, "This guy here is a township supervisor elected by the people of this township. I'm not 'this guy.' You want respect, give respect."
Poole replied, "Long story short, he (Hughes) said you'd better being doing this right, or you're not going to be here after the elections in May."
"So why would we want to put a whole lot of money in when we have a guy here threatening me after the meeting?" Poole said. "I thought, 'I'm not a little kid, you don't threaten me.' Trying to be a bully doesn't mean anything to me."
To respond to accusations that his company has not been transparent, Poole said that RHM decided that morning to publish all of the numbers it had incurred to date on the country club.
Also, he said, already in 2023, they have 15 weddings booked, which will return $300,000. The money is coming in, Poole explained, because he has a sales team and marketing programs in place.
Poole said he would also like to run the restaurant and snack bar and eventually the whole country club.
"Not everyone is going to like what we do, but most will," Poole promised.
Zoning/planning
In other news, the supervisors approved a six-month time extension for a land development project for Martin Appliance located at 4575 Perkiomen Ave. The applicant is requesting additional time to address site concerns regarding access and a pipeline.
Administration
The supervisors authorized township manager, Betsy McBride, to approve purchases agreed to in the presentation of the annual budget, up to a threshold of $2,500, and further, to receive mention at the next supervisors' meeting after order has been placed.
McBride was also authorized to enter into agreements with current employees but not new employees. In support of the motion, Supervisor Michelle Kircher said, "We have to have trust in our managers."
Fire advisory board
The supervisors authorized the creation of a fire advisory board. Membership will be the fire chief, two members of the fire department, and no more than five other individuals who are leaders within the local business, civic, and/or emergency services community.
The fire advisory board will serve in an independent and advisory role on matters pertaining to business, finance, human resources, nonprofit and fire department operations and administration.
Conduct of supervisors
By a 4-1 vote, the supervisors approved ordinance 2023-852, which sets forth rules and regulations governing conduct of the board of supervisors.
Hughes said of the ordinance, "This is an attempt to silence me."
Financials
The supervisors authorized McBride to take action to prepare solicitation for bids for the sale of the Promenade property.
A transfer in the amount of $2,938.84 from the Reading Country Club events fund to the RCC clubhouse fund was approved. This transfer is Exeter's share of the revenue for the November 2022 RCC events.
Memorial plaque
The supervisors approved a memorial plaque in honor of Josh Brown to be placed at Community Park. Brown, a student from Exeter, died from a heart condition while playing basketball at Community Park in 2008.
Friends started a nonprofit in honor of Brown. The organization will cover the cost of the plaque, which will include a photo, Brown's date of birth and death, a description of him and the quote "I don't know about you, but I'm fresh," which was in one of the songs he recorded in high school and the quote that is featured on his memorial bracelets.