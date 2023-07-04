A new class-action civil lawsuit filed against Harvard Medical School said the case arises "out of an unthinkable, unconscionable breach of trust by an institution that holds itself out as the very pinnacle of excellence, Harvard."

It has been filed by people who said loved ones' remains were donated to the school. Prosecutors said the medical school's now-former morgue manager stole and sold some remains that were kept there.

According to investigators, Joshua Taylor of Spring Township bought some of the stolen remains and resold them. He and five others were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly smuggling the Harvard remains.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants "undertook the solemn, important responsibility of making sure the gifted remains were treated, at all times, lawfully and with the utmost dignity and respect."

The plaintiffs allege the remains were abandoned "in a facility that was a place of freakish desecration, where, according to the indictments, criminals were allowed to roam and pick over loved ones' remains for bits like trinkets at a flea market."

The plaintiffs allege a breach of "fiduciary duty, reckless and negligent tortious interference with remains, negligence, reckless and negligent infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment.

We reached out to Harvard Medical School regarding the lawsuit and are awaiting a response. Separately, a trial date for Joshua Taylor has been scheduled for Aug. 7.