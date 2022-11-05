LEESPORT, Pa. -- Classic Harley-Davidson will host the 16th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run in Berks County tomorrow.

The caravan will include Santa and leave the Classic Harley-Davidson parking lot in Leesport at 11:30 a.m.

It will end at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Those who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a free hot dog and hot chocolate.

There will also be live music.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and The Children's Home of Reading.