WYOMISSING, Pa. -- Surrounded by a bright orange and green interior, former teacher and Lancaster County transplant Danielle Zeamer is looking to transform how people in Berks County eat.
"This is a whole new world. I'm learning as I go," she said. "This happened to be available and it fit our needs and we rolled with it."
It's called Clean Eatz, a meal plan company with a dine-in cafe. There's already dozens across the country and dozens more on the way, with this latest franchise set to open this month at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.
"It's a lifestyle instead of a diet right and we can meet the needs of anyone who walks through our doors whether it's to gain maintain or loose weight, we are here for you," Zeamer said.
The menu features affordable food catering to vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian pallets - accompanied by calorie counts not in the thousands - but mostly in the mid to low hundreds.
"We'll have the six weekly meals as well as the grab and goes which is just like your grocery store which is filled with a variety of frozen meals that are good for up to five months in your freezer," she said.
Zeamer says she explored other entrepreneurial options.
"Nothing really left me feeling like I could do this every day or I'd be making a difference or helping others."
But she says this concept inspires her, and she believes it will inspire others too.
"We've been connecting with a ton of community members and we are thrilled to all come together to create this lifestyle for Berks County," she said.