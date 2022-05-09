READING, Pa. - Clean up is underway in Reading, where the weekend wet weather sent a big tree tumbling onto a house.
It happened in the 1500 block of Hampden Boulevard.
A man with one of the companies on the clean up job, Eric Hummel of Elite Fire and Water Restoration, has dealt with some major tree related damage, but says this one is in the top.
Crews are working quickly under the spring sun to get limbs and other arbor related material off the home, sustaining most if not all of the damage from the massive tree, when its roots got ripped from the sidewalk and it toppled.
Hummel says wet ground, the deteriorated roots of the tree and wind are what caused the tree to fall.
The damage expected to be nearing $70,000.
"It just took out the front porch, we are going to top the roof here in a little bit to secure it from any weather. It should be good for a little while," continued Hummel.