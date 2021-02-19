CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Another snowstorm brought another day of starting up the snow blower and getting it all out of the way in a wave of white.
"The clean up, yeah, it's not been kinda on the light side, not bad at all though," said Bruce Baer of Morgantown.
Lots of comparisons are able to be made this winter, as it seems like the snow keeps coming, but some said at least this latest storm was a little underwhelming.
"I was expecting a whole lot more than this," Baer said. "Now that we got the sleet, it gets a little bit heavier. Now it's bad."
A few blocks away, while his kids played, one man got to work with a more primitive tool, fashioning a shovel.
"It's going pretty well, actually," said Steve Lake of Morgantown. "They're coming through, plowing the streets and keeping up on top of that, and the only thing downside is harder on the back, unless you use a snow blower."
A couple more inches of snow, in some spots, joining its previous powdery predecessors as this seasoned shoveler is keeping it all in perspective.
"This storm actually, it seems like it's a lighter storm than the storm before," Lake said. "I think probably saw about six to eight inches this time around, but before, it was around 12, 13 inches."
So the sloppy ride continues, as does the cleanup. It's not something many want to get too used to, with spring officially still more than a month away.