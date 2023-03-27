WEST READING, Pa. – Authorities took 69 News behind the site of where a deadly explosion happened at R.M. Palmer in West Reading, giving us a new look.

Debris could be seen scattered throughout the area, where authorities say a blast killed seven people.

"The cleanup process has begun, which is expected to be difficult, a difficult and lengthy process," said West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben.

Holben says an emergency response team, environmental experts and construction professionals are all working together, making sure cleanup is done safely.

"We urge the public to be patient during this time, as the area will continue to be closed off until cleanup is complete," Holben said.

Investigators say the explosion sent 10 injured people to Reading Hospital.

"Reading Hospital was ultimately the site of all the patients injured in this event," said Dr. Charles Barbera, CEO, Reading Hospital.

Reading Hospital says two of those patients had to be admitted, not including one who was transferred to a burn unit. One of the patients admitted at Reading Hospital was discharged on Monday.

As cleanup of the site continues and authorities move into the investigation phase, West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag says her focus will be on the families affected — getting them the resources and information they need, along with community support.

"We as a borough will continue to work hard for our community throughout the next coming months," Kaag said.

Three buildings are condemned, but officials say that does not mean they need to be demolished. West Reading Fire Marshal Troy Hatt says engineers need to come out to gather more information on those buildings.

Meanwhile, Hatt says some of the businesses impacted will be operating at other locations.

