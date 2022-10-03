READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire.

"I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder.

Crews said what would be used to put a fire out is what brought this abandoned row home almost all the way down.

"The weather, the rain keeps it wet, makes it more absorbable to collapse," said Housholder.

According to Mayor Eddie Morán, the rain started a job the city was about to do.

"This had been certified as a blighted property by the city," Morán said. "It is our understanding from data and records that it had been unoccupied for nine years."

The families in the row homes on each side were not hurt and spent the night in hotels thanks to the American Red Cross. We're told the city will need to take over helping for the days ahead, as more cleanup and assessments need to be made.

"[The] Buildings and Trades [Division] is going to be entering the building to determine when they can return," Morán said.

One man who lives nearby said he's worried about other blighted properties in the area and across the city. The mayor said the city's looking at other trouble spots.

"Absolutely, that's always a concern, even more so with this happening," Morán said. "We make sure that everybody's on high alert to make sure that we keep an eye on those buildings that are certified more of a concern than others."