READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council adopted an ordinance Monday night to amend the 2021 capital improvement fund budget to use $500,000 to cover the cost of the Schlegel Park Pool project.
City officials said ongoing work to renovate the pool in southwest Reading will be completed in time for it to open by Memorial Day. It's been closed for the past two seasons.
The city awarded a $1.4-million contract to All State Technology Inc. of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, for the project in 2020. Initial plans were for the pool to reopen in time for the 2021 season, but issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the work.
Schlegel Park is Reading's only public swimming pool.