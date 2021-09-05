Blue Marsh Lake boat ramp closed sign
69 News

Restrictions remain in place at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County for the Labor Day Holiday. 

Officials posted online reminding visitors not to drive around barriers, drive into restricted areas, or block closed gates. 

Lake officials say that reopening areas will take time. Safety inspections of facilities need to be completed before they can be made available to the public.

All boat launches will be closed to the public. 

The Dry Brooks Day Use Area is open for land-based activities.

The swim beach remains closed due to high levels of algae and the high lake level. Once the lake has returned to normal summer pool levels testing will be performed to determine water quality conditions concerning algae and bacteria levels.

Portions of the Stilling Basin Access Area are closed due to the high water release. Many areas along the trail are flooded at this time. 

