Former Luden's - Hershey building in Reading
READING, Pa. — A building that once sent the sweet smell of chocolate into the air above downtown Reading appears set to serve a new purpose.

Abe Amorós, the city's managing director, told the city council Monday night that the new owner of the former Luden/Hershey's building in the 200 block of North Eighth Street has disclosed its plans for the site.

Amorós said Fashion Apparel Industries Inc. told the city's community development department that it plans to use the building as a clothing distribution center, creating between 100 and 120 new jobs in downtown Reading.

Amorós said the city will work with the building's owner on possible grants and low-interest loans for the project.

The property was the home to William Luden's candy and cough drop factory for more than a century. Hershey's later bought the company and made 5th Avenue bars and York Peppermint Patties there until 2009.

