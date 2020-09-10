WEST READING, Pa.- Breast cancer survivors in Berks County were treated to a special event on Thursday.
"The best part is when they try the clothes on and their eyes light up and they just feel really special," said Donna Nardy, independent CABI stylist.
As part of its annual charitable week, The Heart of CABI Foundation partnered with Breast Cancer Support Services in Berks County to host an event where breast cancer survivors got styled and shopped for free.
This is the first event of this kind the foundation is doing in Berks County, and all the women who participated left with at least five new items.
"As a board member, it makes me happy to see the women who are coming in, because I've had a couple of them say to me, 'Oh, my gosh, this is so wonderful, and I love this. What a nice surprise,'" said Nina Rowley, a BCSS board member and cancer survivor.
Rowley, who was diagnosed during a routine mammogram five years ago, said such events offer a lot of support for women who've gone through or are going through some difficult times.
"The women come in and they get paired up with a stylist like myself and we take them through the clothing," said Nardy. "We ask them questions about themselves, and we try to find the right fit and right colors."
The goal is to make them feel fabulous. Dozens of survivors walked away with a new wardrobe.
"Especially right now with having to keep our distance and COVID and everything else," said Rowley. "This is just like a really nice shot in the arm."