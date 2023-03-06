PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The co-founder of a violent sex-trafficking organization operating out of a Reading boarding house was sentenced Monday.

31-year-old Alexander Malave received a sentence of life imprisonment plus ten years for his role as a leader of the Sevens gang.

The organization took control over a 50-room boarding house on South 4th Street in Reading and used the building at the base of its criminal operation.

Malave was one of 14 defendants charged with crimes committed on behalf the gang and was convicted in June of last year of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and related offenses.

Authorities say Malave was one of the gang’s most violent members, and that he kidnapped, maimed, assaulted, shot, stabbed and imprisoned those he sought to intimidate.

“Today’s sentencing ensures the permanent end of Malave’s reign of terror over the City of Reading and the demise of the Sevens gang,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero. “We will continue to partner with our local counterparts to bring the resources necessary to investigate, prosecute and dismantle violent gangs."

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Reading Police Department.