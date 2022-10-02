DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life.

"He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library.

Golf, guitars, a 3D printer, glasses, and pictures of family are left behind in an office at the Antique Automobile Club of America Library in Dauphin County, where Chris Ritter of Bethel left on Friday, and expected to come back to.

"Chris was, I guess, a renaissance man,” said Moskowitz.

The coroner says Ritter died after a tree limb struck him as he sat in a golf cart on a father son outing at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township. The death was ruled an accident.

"I told his father early on my only complaint about Chris was he was his son and not my son,” Moskowitz said. “ And that's why this hurts."

Ritter had many passions but cars played a big part in his life, hosting a car show called The Appraisers and spending his time among the old cars at the Antique Automobile Club of America.

"He used to bring me in parts that are restored to show me to see whether the old man would approve,” Moskowitz said.

Now, as a solemn sign is added to Ritter's office, his coworkers say they want to help his family any way they can.

"The most important thing is what to do for Tam his wife, what she wants, and she's pretty well decided that a scholarship for her two sons is probably the most important thing now,” Moskowitz said.

His office - now almost a makeshift memorial - filled with his varied interests - and most importantly, photos of his family.

“We will be there for the family,” Moskowitz said.