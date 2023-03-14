READING, Pa. - From putting an NCAA college basketball tournament together.

"There's so much that goes into it and so much happening behind the scenes you don't even realize,” said Rich Ferry, head men's basketball coach for Albright College.

To trying to predict the outcome.

“A perfect bracket? Yeah, there's about 9.2 quintillion different possible brackets, so that's nine trillion trillions,” said Matthew Prudente, chair of mathematics at Alvernia University.

For those keeping score at home that's a nine with 18 zeroes behind it.

"That's how many roughly unique brackets there are,” Prudente said.

The odds of hitting the Power Ball are better. Do mathematicians fill out brackets?

"We have the burden of knowledge so that and gambling, I at least tend to not gamble with my knowledge,” said Prudente.

As we ponder the potential outcome of the D1 tourney, Albright men's basketball coach and NCAA Tournament committee member Rich Ferry is taking in the D3 Final Four in Indiana.

"It's very statistical driven based on win-loss percentage, strength of schedule, things like that. And so you develop a certain mindset on a team just based on numbers,” said Ferry.

That's part of what makes these tournaments so exciting: lots of numbers, and lots that can be maddeningly unpredictable.

"You know there's gonna be a certain number of 12's upsetting 5's and 11's upsetting 6's,” said Prudente.

But, despite many brackets expected to be busted by the end of Round 1, March is about the love of basketball.

"I was at a sectional game on Saturday, and it came down to the wire,” said Ferry. “And fans stormed the court."

As the tournament proves even a mathematician can witness the improbable.

"I was at Lehigh when they beat Duke,” Prudente said.