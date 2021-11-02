ORLEANS, Mass. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a plane that went missing on a flight from Berks County to Massachusetts.
The Piper PA-28 took off from Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Sunday. It was due to land at Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts, but it never arrived, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft's last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, descending at 4,000 feet per minute, the FAA said.
The Coast Guard said its crews searched more than 2,076 square miles of water off the coast over the course of 55 hours and found no sign of the missing pilot or plane.
The search involved a Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter, three Coast Guard cutters and a 45-foot response boat, as well as area harbormasters and other assets, the Coast Guard said.
Officials said the search will remain suspended pending new information about the plane's disappearance. Anyone with information can call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.
No information about the plane's occupant was released.
