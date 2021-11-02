Search for missing plane from Berks off Cape Cod coast

Massachusetts Environmental Police tweeted this photo of one of its boats assisting in the search for an aircraft from Berks County that was reported down off Nauset Beach.

 Massachusetts Environmental Police

ORLEANS, Mass. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a plane that went missing on a flight from Berks County to Massachusetts.

The Piper PA-28 took off from Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Sunday. It was due to land at Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts, but it never arrived, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft's last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, descending at 4,000 feet per minute, the FAA said.

The Coast Guard said its crews searched more than 2,076 square miles of water off the coast over the course of 55 hours and found no sign of the missing pilot or plane.

The search involved a Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter, three Coast Guard cutters and a 45-foot response boat, as well as area harbormasters and other assets, the Coast Guard said.

Officials said the search will remain suspended pending new information about the plane's disappearance. Anyone with information can call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

No information about the plane's occupant was released.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.