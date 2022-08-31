READING, Pa. — Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.

Overdoses and corresponding death have continued to increase over the years, and while the problem of addiction has shifted in ways, it isn't getting better.

"Despite efforts, the rate continues to climb," said Kathy Noll, the assistant administrator at the Council on Chemical Abuse. "According to our coroner's statistics, last year, over 140 people died from an overdose death, and if you want to think about that, that's two people a week in Berks County that we've lost."

Noll said early in the epidemic, many overdose issues stemmed from prescriptions for opioids, which then led to addiction, but that is changing.

"Doctors are a lot more aware of how they're prescribing," Noll said. "There's more prescribing messages to doctors now, and they're talking to patients more about their use of the prescription drug."

The type of drug has shifted from heroin to fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with other drugs.

Efforts like Narcan distribution and careful prescribing are attempts at working toward a solution.

In Berks County, there are also groups like SOS Berks, which is a community coalition looking at ways to combat addiction, and the Warm Handoff program, which puts people who land in the hospital because of an overdose in touch immediately with treatment resources.

Noll said spreading awareness is important.

"Some people don't understand that there are a lot of treatment and recovery resources available here in Berks County," Noll said. "If they don't have any way to pay for it, the Council on Chemical Abuse can fund that for them."